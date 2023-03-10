'Coward' Imran will never become PM again, claims Rana Tanvir

10 March,2023

SHEIKHUPURA (Dunya News) – Federal Minister for Education Rana Tanvir Hussain on Friday said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan was the most cowardly person and he would never become prime minister again.

Talking to the media, he said people had become aware of the PTI chief’s reality adding that they would never forgive him for what he had done to the country. “A leader who hides can never be termed brave”, he added. PTI’s female workers, he said, were protecting him.

He said elections could not be held every now and then adding that Mr Khan had been busy destablising the country since he thrown out of power. “President Arif Alvi is acting as a PTI worker instead of the country’s president”, he added.