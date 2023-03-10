PTI decides to raise human rights violation at diplomatic level

10 March,2023 08:13 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf decided on Friday to raise the issue of human rights violation at the diplomatic forum.

The decision was taken in an important session presided over by PTI Chairman Imran Khan. In the session, PTI chief directed Shah Mahmood Qureshi to write letter to the foreign diplomats.

The PTI would also write letter to the international organizations to point out the worsening state of human rights in the country, while also adding mentioning the recent bans by the federal government.

