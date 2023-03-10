Suo motu hearing of Arshad Sharif murder case adjourned

Pakistan Pakistan Suo motu hearing of Arshad Sharif murder case adjourned

According to the Registrar’s Office, the case was delisted due to unavailability of the bench member

10 March,2023 01:17 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Supreme Court on Friday adjourned the suo motu hearing of the murder case of journalist Arshad Sharif due to unavailability of some members of the bench which was to hear the case.

Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial was heading the bench that included Justice Ijazul Ahsan, Justice Mazahir Ali Naqvi, Justice Jamal Mandokhel and Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar.

According to the Registrar’s Office, the case was delisted owing to unavailability of the bench members. The hearing was to start at 11am and notices to the members of the Special Joint Investigation Team (SJIT) and other parties involved in the case had been issued.

The SJIT that is probing the murder of Arshad Sharif in Kenya submitted a report in the Supreme Court on Wednesday. The report was in a sealed envelope.

The Supreme Court had on Feb 13 ordered the SJIT to furnish its report within two week after expressing dissatisfaction on its working. The court had described the team’s visit to the UAE and Kenya as “not productive” and observed that the report had nothing “positive” in it.



