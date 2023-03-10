Six killed as tractor-trailer carrying devotees plunges into canal

Police are investigating the cause of the accident. The identities of the victims are not yet known.

10 March,2023 01:04 pm

DERA GAZI KHAN (Dunya News) – Six people were killed and several others injured after a tractor-trailer plunged into canal on Sakhi Sarwar Road in Dera Ghazi Khan on Friday, rescuers and police said.

Rescuers said 40 pilgrims including women and children were heading to Sakhi Sawar's shrine at the time of the accident. Emergency responders with the help of locals managed to pull the dead and the injured out of the canal and shifted them to a nearby hospital.

Rescuers and divers are still searching for the missing passengers.

Police are investigating the cause of accident. The identities of the victims are not yet known.



