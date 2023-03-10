Rashid calls caretakers 'B team' of PDM

10 March,2023 12:17 pm

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) - Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rashid Ahmad has vehemently criticised the Punjab caretaker government as “B team of the PDM” for its violent crackdown on the PTI activists in Lahore.

In a series of tweets, the former interior minister said the way the “caretaker government is defending its action on unarmed PTI rally participants, it seems to be the B team of the PDM.”

There has never been such a bloody Section 144 in Pakistan. Never in the past, had a case been registered on the complaint of police, Sheikh Rashid continued.

He tweeted that police should register the case of Ali Bilal's martyrdom on the compliant of his father.

He criticised Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor [Ghulam Ali] and advised him to be a representative of the state, not of Maulana Fazlur Rehman.

He said Pakistan was being sandwiched between Asia Pacific and Indo Pacific.

Regarding IMF deal, the former minister wrote that America has asked Pakistan to secure an agreement with the lender for itself.

Sheikh Rashid lambasted Finance Minister Ishaq Dar and said he claimed to devalue dollar below Rs200, but the greenback has soared to 300 to a dollar.

He tweeted that Shahbaz Sharif and Asif Zardari have been searching for election candidates.

He advised the rulers to respect the decision of Supreme Court as it “is a matter of life and death for democracy in Pakistan.” “Those who are trying to evade elections, should be tried by the Supreme Court,” Sheikh Rashid added.

The former minister came hard on the rulers who “are concerned about their politics and not the state.”

“Country’s survival is in elections. The government should make national interest and stability its top priority instead of its own interest,” Sheikh Rashid wrote.

