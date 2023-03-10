Quetta police team arrives in Lahore to arrest Imran Khan

Pakistan Pakistan Quetta police team arrives in Lahore to arrest Imran Khan

The team would sought 1,300 personnel of riots force to avoid any untoward situation

10 March,2023 11:25 am

LAHORE (Dunya News) – A team of Quetta police on Friday arrived in Lahore to arrest Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan in a case related to alleged hate remarks against state institutions.

SP City Nadeem Ahmed is leading the team comprising DSP Abdul Sattar Achakzai, Sub Inspector Malik Hameed, two commandoes Qaiser and Sultan. The team, which has received non-bailable arrest warrants from a local court in Balochistan’s capital, has informed Lahore Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Bilal Siddique Kamyana in this regard.

Sources said a contingent comprising 1,300 personnel of anti-riot force would be sought from the Punjab police to arrest the defiant politician. The Quetta police is expected to shift Mr Khan to Mach jail after arresting him.

A day earlier, a judicial magistrate issued non-bailable arrest warrants for the deposed premier, ordering the authorities concerned to produce Mr Khan before the court after arresting him.

On Monday, a case was registered against the former prime minister at the Bijli Road police station in Quetta for alleged hate speech against state institutions. In the FIR, the complainant said the Islamabad police had reached Zaman Park to arrest the PTI chief but he evaded his arrest and later addressed his workers through a video link in which he incited public against the institutions.

The petitioner said Mr Khan hurled baseless allegations against security officers and attempted to create unrest in the country.

Read More: Islamabad police remain clueless about Imran Khan; PTI warns of protest



On Sunday, officers of the capital police arrived at the residence of the former premier in a bid to arrest him after an Islamabad court issued his arrest warrants in the Toshakhana case for avoiding hearings.

In a series of tweets, the police also said Mr Khan was “avoiding” arrest, adding that a police superintendent had gone to the room but the 70-year-old politician was not there.

Imran Khan was removed from power in April last year through a no-confidence vote and is facing dozens of cases related to terrorism, corruption and others.