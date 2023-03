PM, MNA Khalid Magsi discuss political situation

PM, MNA Khalid Magsi discuss political situation

PM Shehbaz Sharif and Khalid Magsi discussed overall political situation in the country.

10 March,2023 05:01 am

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Member National Assembly (MNA) Khalid Hussain Magsi called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Lahore on Thursday, Dunya News reported

According to sources, PM Shehbaz Sharif and Khalid Magsi discussed the overall political situation in the country and other matters of mutual interest during the meeting.