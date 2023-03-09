Chaudhry Sarwar willing to make a comeback in politics
Pakistan
Sarwar likely to join PML-Q
LAHORE (Dunya News) – Former Punjab governor Chaudhry Sarwar announced on Thursday to make his comeback in politics.
Sources privy to the development said, Mr Sarwar was likely to join the Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q). In connection with the announcement of joining the political party, Mr Sarwar was likely to hold a press conference on March 12 after reaching to Lahore from London.
As per the sources, Mr Khan will announce his inclusion in the PML-Q after holding a meeting with Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain.