Chaudhry Sarwar willing to make a comeback in politics

Sarwar likely to join PML-Q

09 March,2023 11:17 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Former Punjab governor Chaudhry Sarwar announced on Thursday to make his comeback in politics.

Sources privy to the development said, Mr Sarwar was likely to join the Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q). In connection with the announcement of joining the political party, Mr Sarwar was likely to hold a press conference on March 12 after reaching to Lahore from London.

As per the sources, Mr Khan will announce his inclusion in the PML-Q after holding a meeting with Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain.

