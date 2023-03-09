Imran will be arrested in no time the day courts order: Faisal Kundi

PPP condemns chaotic incidents in Lahore

09 March,2023 04:02 pm

MULTAN (Dunya News) – Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Faisal Karim Kundi on Thursday said it would take no time to arrest Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan the day courts ordered so.

Talking to the media, he said the political temperature had risen in the country and the timeline for elections in Punjab was announced. “PPP is always ready for contesting the election and the party’s parliamentary boards are working on it in two provinces”, he added. Political opponents claimed, he said, that we were afraid of elections but we were not.

He said the PPP condemned the incidents in Lahore during PTI’s protests and condoled the PTI leader who lost his life. “The police must not have used such tactics”, he added.

He claimed that Mr Khan wanted to indulge state institutions in politics adding that the PTI chief said he wanted to meet Army Chief General Asim Munir. “Their bravery can be gauged by how they strive for bail and when the police move to serve upon them notices, they push forward party workers”, he added.