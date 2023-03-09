'Foreign-funded watch thief' again skipped court appearance: Marriyum

Says PTI chief making lame excuses for security threats

09 March,2023

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Thursday ‘foreign-funded watch thief’ again failed to appear before the court taking cover of the security threat.

Taking to Twitter, she wrote that the PTI chief did not feel a security threat when he was working for ‘Save Judiciary Campaign’. “However, when the court summons him, he starts making excuses of ailment, incapability, and old age,” she added.

“The video link jackal will not let others make investigation against him because he is a foreign agent and watch thief too,” she concluded.

Earlier, Ms Aurangzeb had criticised Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan saying that a person who hid when police arrived to arrest him was now fine to hold election rallies.

” This was not a movement to save the judiciary but a movement to be save [himself] from [facing] judiciary”, she tweeted.

Lashing out at the PTI chairman, she said, “the foreign agent and Toshakhana thief” did not appear even when his non-bailable arrest warrants were issued. The minister said that the accused and his legal team did not appear before the court and the court was again waiting.

While talking to the media on Tuesday, Marriyum Aurangzeb called for bringing PTI chief Imran Khan to justice for his crimes, including massive corruption.

“Till date, Imran Khan has not appeared before courts in any case whether it is related to Malam Jabba, Billion Tree Tsunami, BRT Peshawar, Toshakhana, foreign funding, or Tyrian White’s parental issue,” the minister said.

Imran Khan, she said, had been avoiding the courts as he had nothing in defense to escape from punishment for the crimes.

She said Imran Khan was a ‘foreign agent’, who had “indulged in laundering money through his cronies and using charity in his politics”.

By evading court appearances, Imran Khan had made fun of the law and the Constitution, the minister said, adding he was the first accused who despite being summoned repeatedly, was not appearing before the courts. It would be better that Imran Khan should be arrested and produced in the courts.

If Imran Khan were not brought to justice for his crimes, then it would set a precedent for other accused to stop appearing before courts, Marriyum said.

She said ironically, Imran Khan had run his government through video links and now wanted to face the law in the same way.

The minister said, ”Like a jackal, he had hidden at his Zaman Park residence while his workers were receiving bullets in the long march.”

She said Imran Khan had announced to start of another movement, aiming to escape from accountability. His “save judiciary” movement was, in fact, an “Adalat Sy Bacho Tehreek” (movement for escaping from courts), she added.

Marriyum said Imran Khan would never appear before the courts as he was bent on creating chaos in the country to hamper the economic stabilization process.

The PTI chief was afraid of the police and got himself hidden whenever the policemen visited his home, she added.



