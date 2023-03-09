Nine injured as van overturns in Shujabad

Police and rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the injured to a nearby hospital.

09 March,2023 05:12 am

SHUJABAD (Dunya News) – At least nine people sustained injuries when a van overturned in Shujabad, a tehsil of Multan District in Punjab province, on late Wednesday night, Dunya News reported.

According to details, the accident occurred at the Motorway M5 in Shujabad where a van turned turtle due to over-speeding due to which nine persons, including women, were wounded.

Police and rescue teams reached the spot after getting information and shifted the injured to a nearby hospital.

