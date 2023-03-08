Policemen suspended for baton-charge of Aurat March in Islamabad

08 March,2023 07:49 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said on Wednesday that police personnel who behaved violently with the particiapants in Aurat March in Islamabad had been suspended.

Taking to Twitter, he said those persons who misbehaved with the women in the march were also being identified.

He also vowed strict legal action would be taken against those who pushed the women violently.

Meanwhile, Climate Change Minister Sherry Rehman also criticised the incident while mentioning that it should not have occurred on March 8, International Day for Women. She also sought an inquiry into the incident.

“The Islamabad police had no business baton-charging a small peaceful procession,” she tweeted after a video of a police official pushing a female participant back emerged online.

The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan also condemned the reported use of force by the Islamabad police against the women at the march.

Afterwards, the Islamabad police also issued an apology. It said Islamabad IG had directed the DIG to take action against those involved.

