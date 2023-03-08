Quaid-e-Azam University expels 79 students involved in the dispute

Quaid-i-Azam University was closed after a dispute between linguistic organizations.

08 March,2023 02:20 pm

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - Quaid-e-Azam University has expelled 79 students involved in the clash of student organizations from the university.

According to Registrar Quaid-e-Azam University, the degrees of 79 students have also been cancelled.

Registrar says the action against the students has been taken for disturbing the academic activities and violation of discipline.

