Azam Tarar wants PTI to face cases before demonstrating for judiciary

Pakistan Pakistan Azam Tarar wants PTI to face cases before demonstrating for judiciary

Imran ridicules judiciary and then demonstrate for judiciary

08 March,2023 02:10 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Federal Minister for Law Azam Nazir Tarar said on Wednesday the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) should consider facing courts before demonstrating for the judiciary.

Addressing a presser, he said the PTI government had victimised the opposition during its tenure, adding that their policies helped mount the pressure on courts. “The court restored the National Assembly while PTI chief Imran Khan stormed the court and rejected its verdict,” he added.

He alleged that Mr Khan was, on one hand, rallying for justice while on the other hand, ridiculing the judiciary. “The courts serve notices upon him but he appears only whenever he wills,” he added.

Former PM Nawaz Sharif’s ouster was engineered while Mr Khan always got favours and was ousted democratically. “Mr Sharif always respected court’s orders, left her ailing wife in the UK, and came back to the country,” he added.