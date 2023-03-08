PHC reinstates Punjab, KP local body members

ECP had suspended the members

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) – The Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Wednesday reinstated the local body members in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) who had been suspended by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

A two-member bench comprising Justice Roohul Amin and Justice Syed Arshad Ali heard a plea against the ECP’s notification regarding the suspension of LG members.

The deputy attorney general argued that the ECP was authorised to suspend LG members for the sake of transparent elections. “This is not for the first time that the ECP has suspended LG members as 2018 had also witnessed such practice,” he argued.

Justice Roohul Amin remarked if provincial assemblies were also suspended while LG elections were being held, or if the ECP suspended LG members only.

Later, the bench annulled the ECP's notification.