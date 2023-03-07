Illegal weapons case: Bailable arrest warrant of Gill issued

07 March,2023 11:14 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The bailable arrest warrant of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s leader Shahbaz Gill has been issued.



In the Islamabad district and sessions court, the hearing was held regarding the illegal weapons case and Judicial Magistrate Waqas Ahmed Raja issued the bailable warrant of Shahbaz Gill.

The court postponed the hearing till May 9 after and asked Gill to appear in the next hearing.

