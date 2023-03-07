JI moves SHC for LG elections on 11 constituencies

Karachi mandated JI in elections which should be accepted

07 March,2023 01:40 pm

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Jamat-e-Islami (JI) chief Hafiz Naeemur Rehman on Tuesday moved the Sindh High Court (SHC) against the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for not holding local government (LG) elections on 11 constituencies of the city.

The plea stated that Karachi’s LG parliament was left incomplete due to the ECP’s lackluster approach towards holding elections in the constituencies adding that it was adding to the people’s worries. “The court must order the ECP to release the schedule for the elections”, the plea added.

Talking to the media, he said we were invoking our constitutional right and the SHC should issue its verdict. “The JI will stage a protest on March 10 outside the ECP Karachi office and it will swell to the whole country later”, he added.

The ECP was handcuffed by the Pakistan Peoples Party and the Sindh government, he continued, adding that the ECP had been constituted to safeguard people’s rights. “We accepted what happened on election day and Karachi mandated JI”, he added. The process would move further, he added, if they accepted [the results].