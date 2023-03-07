LHC trashes contempt petition against Imran Khan

Pakistan Pakistan LHC trashes contempt petition against Imran Khan

Petitioner had alleged PTI chief and workers for running malicious campaign against judiciary

07 March,2023 10:06 am

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday rejected a petition seeking contempt of court proceedings against Imran Khan for his alleged campaign against the institution of judiciary.

Justice Shujaat Ali Khan announced the reserved verdict and upheld the objections raised by the LHC registrar to the petitions and declared them as inadmissible. The judge remarked the statements of the PTI, prima facie, appeared to be against the chief justice of Pakistan and how the high court could take up the petition.

A lawyer named Nadeem Sarwar had filed a petition in the high court, claiming that the former premier and his party had been attempting to scandalise the judges and the judiciary since the Supreme Court set aside a ruling of the then deputy speaker of the National Assembly Qasim Suri on the no-confidence motion.

He alleged that the PTI workers held rallies and damaged public properties whenever the PTI chairman appeared before the court of law, after his ouster from the government through the no-confidence vote.

Mr Sarwar argued that the hooliganism and violence staged by the PTI workers at the behest of their party chairman, adding that such moves were tantamount to put pressure on judiciary to get favourable decisions.

The petitioner also referred to a recent appearance of Mr Khan before a court at Islamabad Judicial Complex where the PTI workers broke into the premises after breaking the gate and created law and order situation.

Following the incident, Islamabad police registered cases against Imran Khan and several PTI workers for hooliganism at the judicial complex.