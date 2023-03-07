Pakistan isn't public Ltd. company that would end with bankruptcy, Asif Zardari

Pakistan Pakistan Pakistan isn't public Ltd. company that would end with bankruptcy, Asif Zardari

Just as nation, economy, military need to be managed so must be judiciary, says former president

07 March,2023 04:22 am

MULTAN (Dunya News) - Former president and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari said that the country was not a public limited company and could not end with bankruptcy. He said that Japan went bankrupt 10 times and then recovered.

PPP co-chairman ruled out any possibility of contesting next general elections in alliance with Pakistan Democratic Movement’s (PDM) ruling coalition.

Talking to the media in Vehari, former president said that just as the whole nation has to be fixed, the economy and military mindset have to be managed similarly the judiciary has to be handled. Talking about the judiciary he said that they are also from us.

Speaking about taking over the government, Asif Zardari said that it was not that they did not had any idea of the situation was and in fact they knew about the economic breakdown.

Mr. Asif Ali Zardari arrived in Multan from Islamabad on a private plane where he was received by local PPP leaders at the airport. Later he left from Multan airport for Vehari. Yousaf Raza Gillani and Makhdoom Ahmed Mahmood were also with him.

Talking to the media, Mr. Asif Ali Zardari said that there were many questions in writing and speaking. He said that they knew that there were difficulties but they had to stop Imran Khan otherwise he would have sold the country.

Answering a question regarding Foreign Minister and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, he said that Bilawal was young and gets angry quickly. He said that they could talk to politicians but not Imran Khan as PTI Chairman was not politician.

Former President further said that it was the job of the Interior Minister to arrest Imran Khan, the atmosphere of the election will be created now after which political decisions will be taken. He added that the elections will be held on time.

Asif Ali Zardari said that Bilawal had objections to the census to the extent of Sindh, adding that PPP was not part of the PDM but an ally of the government.

