If court acquits Imran Khan, we will accept decision: Sanaullah

07 March,2023 03:26 am

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah on Monday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan should present himself in the court and get his case proceeded as per the law.

Rana Sanaullah said that the PTI chief will have to answer before the court. He said that if the court acquits Imran Khan, we will accept the decision but he should ensure his appearance before the court as we want his cases to be decided in the courts.

He said that Imran Khan's disqualification is imminent in foreign funding, Toshakhana and other cases but if the courts acquit him then the decision would be acceptable to us and added that adding that the government has no desire in arresting him.

Rana Sanaullah said that Imran Khan needed to appear before court otherwise the police would arrest PTI chairman for presenting him before the courts.

