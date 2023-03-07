Cabinet decides to make NAB chairman more independent as amendments approved

NAB chairman will exercise authority to reconsider inadmissible case

07 March,2023 12:05 am

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The federal government approved on Monday the amendments to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) laws.

Sources privy to the development said, the federal cabinet had approved the circulation of the draft of the NAB law amendment ordinance. The cases declared inadmissible by the accountability court will be sent by the NAB Chairman to any other relevant forum.

As per the text of the ordinance, the NAB chairman will have the authority to reconsider a case that had been declared inadmissible and to approve its closure.

The concerned institution will have the power to gather new evidence after receiving the case from the NAB. The case won't be moved under the NAB amendments from one area court to another.

