Shab-e-Barat to be observed with traditional zeal on Tuesday night

06 March,2023 09:56 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Shab-e-Barat, a night of forgiveness or day of atonement, would be observed with religious reverence across the country, including the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi, on Tuesday night.

On this particular night, the majority of faithful would seek forgiveness from the Allah Almighty and the people whose rights were usurped, consciously or unconsciously.

They prefer to keep fast on the very next day to express submissiveness in the court of Allah Almighty and beg His countless blessings for both the worlds.

A large number of people hailing from all schools of thought would offer the Sunnah of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) by paying homage at the graves of their loved ones on Shab-e-Barat.

Shedding light on the significance of this sacred night, Pakistan Ulema Council Chairman Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi urged the people not to block the roads adjacent to the graveyards due to wrong parking, which causes nuisance to the rest of the motorists.

Ashrafi who is also special representative to the prime minister on interfaith harmony and middle east urged the people to visit the graveyards to pay homage to the departed souls of their kith and kin from time to time. Visiting graveyards time and again gave the sense of life hereafter where one had to stay till doomsday as per Islamic concept, he added.

He proposed the faithful to recite the Holy Quran and Darood Sharif besides offering Nawafil to seek maximum blessings of the Allah Almighty on Shab-e-Barat.