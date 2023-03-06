Imran faces another case after police 'manhandling'

06 March,2023 07:38 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan has been booked in another case in the Racecourse police station.

More than 150 PTI workers were also nominated with Shibli Faraz in the case.

The case was lodged on behalf of SHO secretariat Islamabad Nadeem Tahir and it was said the PTI workers surrounded the Islamabad police when they reached to arrest Imran Khan.

It was stated in the FIR that it was done after the planning of Imran Khan and the PTI supporters gave death threats to the police personnel and the PTI leaders behaved violently with the police force.

