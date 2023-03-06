PM terms Balochistan's martyred policemen as nation's heroes

06 March,2023 06:01 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday termed as “nation’s heroes” the policemen who lost their lives in a terrorist attack in Balochistan.

At least nine personnel of the Balochistan Constabulary were martyred and 13 were wounded in a bomb attack in the province’s Bolan area.

The prime minister in a tweet extended condolences and prayers to the families of the martyred policemen. “May their souls rest in peace,” he wrote.

Earlier, in a statement, he said terrorism in Balochistan was part of a nefarious design to create instability in the country.

The prime minister said the nation paid tribute to the valour of its martyred troops.

Defence Minister condemns explosion

On the other hand, Minister for Defence, Khawaja Muhammad Asif also strongly condemned the bomb blast on a Balochistan Constabulary van in Bolan that left nine policemen martyred and 13 wounded.

The minister, in a statement, expressed his grief over the martyrdom of security personnel in the blast and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.

Khawaja Asif said the enemy could not shake the resolve of the security forces with its nefarious designs.

He said, “We are proud of our brave army and police personnel. The nation and the security forces have defeated terrorism before and will continue to do so.”

The Defence Minister added that the entire Pakistani nation was standing firm besides its forces and police.

Nine policemen lay down lives



Nine policemen were martyred and 13 others injured in a suicide blast near a vehicle carrying security officials in Bolan area of the southwestern Balochistan province on Monday.

Police said the vehicle of the Balochistan Constabulary was targeted near Kinbarri bridge, adding that the injured officials were being shifted to hospital for treatment. Security forces have surrounded the area to collect evidence from the site.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has condemned the attack on security forces, saying such terrorist attacks were part of the nefarious designs of creating instability in the country. He vowed to rid the country of the menace of terrorism. He condoled with the families of the martyred security officials and directed authorities to provide best medical facilities to injured persons.

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo, former president Asif Ali Zardari and others have expressed also condemned the attack, saying all anti-Pakistan conspiracies would be confronted with public support.

Mr Zardari termed the terrorists attacks as unforgivable acts, saying the perpetrators could not evade punishment.

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives in the attack. He sought report from the authorities concerned. He said the whole nation stood with the security forces in fight against terrorism. Expressing condolence with the families of the martyred officials, he prayed for speedy recovery of those injured in the attack.

Last month, a blast at a crowded market in Barkhan districts of Balochistan had killed four people and wounded 14. Earlier, two police officers were martyred when a magnetic bomb attached to their vehicle went off in the province’s Khuzdar district.

Violence has surged in Pakistan after the banned TTP unilaterally withdrew from the ceasefire agreement last year. The blast also comes as Pakistan and the US are set to kick start two-day counter-terrorism dialogue in Islamabad today. A US interagency delegation is already in Pakistan for a dialogue on developing approaches to countering terrorist threats both countries have in common.

Additional Secretary (UN&ED) Syed Haider Shah will lead Pakistan delegation and the US delegation will be headed by Acting Coordinator for Counterterrorism Christopher Landberg.

"The dialogue is aimed at discussing the common threat of terrorism, cooperation at multilateral fora and countering the financing of terrorism," the Foreign Office spokesperson said in a press release on Sunday.

The two-day dialogue would provide an opportunity for both sides to exchange views and share their experiences and best practices in the domain of counter-terrorism.



