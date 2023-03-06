Pakistan, China vow to enhance cooperation across various sectors

06 March,2023 05:22 pm

BEIJING (Dunya News) - Pakistan and China have agreed to accelerate bilateral cooperation in diverse fields especially in trade and investment.



The agreement was made in talks held in Ruian City between representatives from the Zhejiang Ruian Municipal Government and the Consulate General of Pakistan in Shanghai.



Both sides conducted in-depth discussions on trade and investment cooperation in luggage and other key industries.



Consul General Hussain Haider stressed Pakistan's demand for middle and high-end luggage and bags and explained the trade and investment policies of Pakistan. He pointed out that Pakistan's overall policy on foreign investment is lenient, and foreign investors are free to invest in Pakistan.