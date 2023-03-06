At least seven martyred in blast near Balochistan Constabulary's vehicle in Bolan

06 March,2023 11:35 am

QUETTA (Dunya News) – At least seven personnel were martyred and over 10 others injured in an explosion near a vehicle carrying security officials in Bolan area of the southwestern Balochistan province.

Police said the vehicle of the Balochsitan Constabulary was targeted near Kinbarri bridge, adding that injured officials were being shifted to hospital for treatment. Security forces have surrounded the area to collect evidence from the site.

Last month, a blast at a crowded market in Barkhan districts of the Balochistan had killed at least four people and wounded 14. Earlier, two police officers were martyred when a magnetic bomb attached to their vehicle went off in the province’s Khuzdar district.

Violence has surged in Pakistan after the banned TTP unilaterally withdrew from the ceasefire agreement last year.

The blast also comes as Pakistan and the US are set to kick start two-day counter-terrorism dialogue in Islamabad today. A US interagency delegation is already in Pakistan for a dialogue on developing approaches to countering terrorist threats both countries have in common.

Additional Secretary (UN&ED) Syed Haider Shah will lead Pakistan delegation and the US delegation will be headed by Acting Coordinator for Counterterrorism Christopher Landberg.

"The dialogue is aimed at discussing the common threat of terrorism, cooperation at multilateral fora and countering the financing of terrorism," the Foreign Office Spokesperson said in a press release on Sunday.

The two-day dialogue would provide an opportunity for both sides to exchange views and share their experiences and best practices in the domain of counter-terrorism, it was added.

