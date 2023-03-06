LHC registrar raises objections to Imran Khan's protective bail pleas

The PTI chief had sought bail in cases registered at Ramna police stations in Islamabad

06 March,2023 10:58 am

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The Lahore High Court (LHC) registrar office on Saturday raised an objection to petitions filed by PTI Chairman Imran Khan seeking protective bail in two cases registered at the Ramna police station in Islamabad.

The registrar said the copies of the protective bails secured by PTI leaders Mian Asalm Iqbal and Farrukh Habib in the same cases were not attached to the petitions filed by Mr Khan, who faces arrest after a court in Islamabad issued his non-bailable arrest warrants for no-show up in cases.

A day earlier, Imran Khan’s lawyer advocate Azhar Siddique told media the protective bail pleas for two cases registered at Ramna Police Station Islamabad and one in Toshakhana case were filed in the high court.

PTI Chairman Imran Khan and other party leaders were booked in FIR 153/2023 by the Ramna police under sections of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) and Section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA) alleged vandalism at judicial complex in Islamabad.

The Ramna police station had registered another case against 20 PTI leaders and 150 party activists under identical sections.

Another bail application was related to Toshakhana (gift depository) case wherein a district and sessions court in Islamabad issued non-bailable arrest warrants for the former prime minister.