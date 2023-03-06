PML-N optimistic to win next elections: Talal

FAISALABAD (Dunya News) - Former state minister and central leader Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Talal Chaudhry said on Sunday that only the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) could announce actual election date.

Addressing a press conference at his residence, Talal Chaudhry said that Senior Vice President of the PML-N, Maryam Nawaz, had become active for the upcoming elections.

He said that people of Pakistan had full faith in the PML-N leadership. "We are optimistic to win the next elections also, as people have come to know about vested interests of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf," he added.

Talal Chaudhry said that Imran Khan defamed politicians by hiding himself behind his party workers. "If Imran Khan is innocent in Toshakhana and other cases, he should face the court proceedings bravely," he added.

