Two killed, two injured in road accidents in Kamalia, Mian Channu

06 March,2023 03:56 am

KAMALIA/MIAN CHANNU (Dunya News) – At least two people were killed and two other were wounded in separate road accidents in Kamalia and Mian Channu on Sunday, Dunya News reported.

The first accident occurred at the Chichawatni Road in Kamalia where a speeding dumper hit a rickshaw, killing one person on the spot and injuring two others.

Police and rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the dead and injured to Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) hospital. According to rescue sources, the deceased was identified as Usman. Police have seized the dumpers while its driver managed to escape from the scene after the accident.

The second accident took place in Mian Channu where a rashly driven truck hit a motorcycle due to which one person died on the spot.

Police and rescue teams reached the spot after being informed and shifted the dead body to hospital. Police have seized the truck and also arrested the driver.

