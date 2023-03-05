Talal fires a broadside at Imran over 'evading' arrest

Country cannot run at Imran’s will, says Talal

05 March,2023 08:21 pm

FAISALABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader Talal Chaudhry launched on Sunday a broadside at Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, saying the latter was escaping from getting arrested.

Expressing his thoughts in connection with Imran’s “dodging” arrest, Mr Chaudhry said, “Imran wanted to bring revolution on May 25 and November 26, respectively.” Reminding his political opponents of the constitution and law, Mr Chaudhry said, "Everybody is equal in terms of the law and constitution."

Continuing to lambast Mr Khan, Mr Chaudhry said, "Imran wants the courts not to deliver verdicts against him. The country cannot run at Imran’s will."

