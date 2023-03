PTI gives hint to restart jail-filling drive if Imran arrested

05 March,2023 07:42 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf gave a hint of restarting the jail-cramming drive if the PTI Chief Imran Khan was arrested.

In this regard, PTI’s leader and “Jail Bharo” movement Focal person Senator Ijaz Chaudhry took to Twitter and shared a message.

He added the PTI workers were fearless and would give Rana Sanaullah tough time.