Pakistan Pakistan Fazl sees Imran as inept for holding talks

Elections should be held on time: Fazl

05 March,2023 07:17 pm

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) – Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman bashed on Sunday Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman, saying the latter was inept for negotiations.

Addressing a press conference, Mr Rehman said, "We always respected the judiciary." Speaking about the elections, Mr Rehman said, ‘We believe that the elections should be held on time. "

He vowed the PDM was standing by the constitution and state. Speaking about the relation between the census and elections, Mr Rehman said, “The elections in the two provinces will happen in the old census.”

