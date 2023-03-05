Will not back digital census if reservations not removed: CM Murad Ali Shah

Will not acceptable to see Sindh’s population as less in terms of census, says CM Murad

05 March,2023 06:19 pm

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said on Sunday that his government will not participate in the digital census if reservations were not be removed.

Addressing an event, the Sindh CM said, "Right now, the census process is going on in the country. I will appeal to the masses to register themselves in this regard. The political parties should play the role in terms of getting the registration done from the masses."

He urged the masses to ensure their registration in this regard. Reiterating that said in 2017, he said the population of Sindh was not less than 70 million.

"It will not be acceptable for us to see the population of our province as less in terms of census," added CM Murad.



