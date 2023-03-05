Imran uses women, workers as shield to avoid detention, says PDM spokesperson

05 March,2023 05:54 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan Democratic Movement Spekesperson Hafiz Hamdullah said on Sunday Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chief Imran Khan had been using women and PTI supporters as shield to avoid his arrest.

Giving his reaction regarding the possible arrest of Imran Khan, he said Imran should present himself in the court like an ordinary citizen and get his case proceeded as per the law if he is not involved in any theft.

Mr Hamdullah added Imran Khan lectured other people on law while he himself was running from the courts mentioning he could not become Nelson Mandela while residing in Zaman Park.

He asked where the mantra of the “equal Pakistan” of Imran Khan while also raising his opinion that on which basis the PTI tigers called Imran Khan a “brave leader”.

