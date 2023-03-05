Five killed in horrific trailer-truck collision
Pakistan
DERA GHAZI KHAN (Dunya News) – Five people including two children were killed and two others injured in a collision between a trailer and truck on Sunday.
The incident happened near Sarobai when the trailer driver lost control over stirring and hit a truck. Emergency responders pulled out the injured and the bodies from the wreckage and shifted them to a nearby hospital.
According to rescuers, the brakes of the trailer failed.