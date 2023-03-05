In-focus

Five killed in horrific trailer-truck collision

Five killed in horrific trailer-truck collision

Pakistan

According to rescuers, the brakes of the trailer failed.

DERA GHAZI KHAN (Dunya News) – Five people including two children were killed and two others injured in a collision between a trailer and truck on Sunday.

The incident happened near Sarobai when the trailer driver lost control over stirring and hit a truck. Emergency responders pulled out the injured and the bodies from the wreckage and shifted them to a nearby hospital.

According to rescuers, the brakes of the trailer failed.
 

Related Topics
Pakistan



Related News