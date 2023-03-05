Trailer crushes three to death in Karachi

05 March,2023 11:52 am

KARACHI (Dunya News) – At least three persons were crushed to death by a trailer near Landhi Town in Murtaza Chowrangi area of Karachi on Sunday.

Police and rescue teams reached the site as soon as the incident was reported and shifted the dead bodies to Jinnah Hospital. Police said two of the deceased were identified as Imran and Tanvir but one could not be identified yet.

Police added that the accident was a result of over-speeding. The trailer was impounded by the police while the driver managed to escape.

