Pakistan Pakistan PM Shehbaz, FM Bilawal conducting fruitless foreign trips, says Fawad

Kashmir and Afghanistan have never been mentioned anywhere in the last 10 months.

05 March,2023 11:31 am

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and former Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry on Sunday said Shahbaz Sharif is leaving for another foreign visit, while the foreign minister is also wandering around the whole world.

Taking to Twitter, PTI leader said "What [favours] did so many trips have given to Pakistan?" Our closest friendly countries stand indifferent to Pakistan's financial crisis. Kashmir and Afghanistan have never been mentioned anywhere for the last 10 months.

Fawad further said there is a government of oppression and domination within Pakistan. "Human and political rights are being crushed. After Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, people are now being missing from Punjab as well," the PTI leader said.

Fawad said as a nuclear state, our state capabilities were being questioned.