Four killed, 18 injured in road accident near Chilas

Pakistan Pakistan Four killed, 18 injured in road accident near Chilas

The police and rescue officials rushed and shifted the injured and the bodies to a hospital.

05 March,2023 09:34 am

ISLAMABAD, (Dunya News) - Four passengers were killed and 18 others including women sustained serious injuries in a road accident near National Highway Chilas, a city of Diamer district located in Gilgit-Baltistan on Sunday morning.

According to Rescue 1122, a bus en route from Rawalpindi to Skardu collided with another vehicle coming from the opposite side. As a result, four passengers died on the spot. Following the collision, both vehicles plunged into a ravine, said 1122 rescue officials.

The police and rescue officials rushed to the site and shifted the injured and the bodies to the regional hospital Chilas.