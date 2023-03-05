Punjab govt approves wheat purchase policy for 2023-24

Pakistan Pakistan Punjab govt approves wheat purchase policy for 2023-24

The wheat purchase campaign will start from Friday across the province

05 March,2023 09:18 am

LAHORE (Dunya News) - The Punjab government has granted approval to wheat purchase policy for 2023- 2024.

The approval was given at a meeting of the provincial cabinet in Lahore with Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi in the chair os Saturday.

The wheat purchase campaign will start from Friday across Punjab and the provincial government will purchase 3.5 million metric tonnes of wheat. Three hundred ninety-five centres will be set up for this purpose across the province.

The caretaker chief minister directed the Cabinet Standing Committee on Wheat to review the wheat purchase campaign in the province on daily basis.