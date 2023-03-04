Ahsan Iqbal wants SC full bench review Nawaz's disqualification

Pakistan Pakistan Ahsan Iqbal wants SC full bench review Nawaz's disqualification

Ahsan Iqbal wants SC full bench review Nawaz’s disqualification

04 March,2023 07:09 pm

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) – Federal minister Ahsan Iqbal urges the judiciary that a full bench of the Supreme Court should review the case of Nawaz Sharif’s disqualification.

The PML-N leader, while speaking at a programme, said Nawaz Sharif was not given the right to appeal after disqualification. He said the party respected the judiciary but it’s unfortunate that some judges were announcing verdicts in the favour of the PTI.

He said Imran Khan dissolved the assemblies to disrupt the system. He didn’t take the step with any good in mind, the minister added. He said no one was avoiding elections but what use the exercise if there was likelihood of elections becoming controversial.

