Pakistan Pakistan Aurat March organisers pledge to overcome hurdles

Rights organisations have condemned the DC for rejecting the request to organise Aurat March.

04 March,2023 12:29 pm

LAHORE (Web Desk) – The Lahore deputy commissioner (DC) on Saturday discarded the plea to organise Aurat March, considering the possibility of a clash with members of Jamaat-i-Islami’s (JI) ‘Haya March’.

Civil society, political parties and rights organisations have condemned the DC for rejecting the request to organise Aurat March on International Women’s Day on March 8, saying it seems to have been done under pressure of JI’s ‘Haya March.’ They further plan to carry on with the preparations for March 8 despite the disapproval.

“There is no doubt that we will march on March 8th because we will not cede the little space we have carved for ourselves for 6 years. We will march, upholding the rich history of Pakistani women and transgender activists defiantly fighting the systems that seek to oppress us,” tweeted Aurat March Lahore.

— ⁧عورت مارچ لاہور⁩ - Aurat March Lahore (@AuratMarch) March 3, 2023

The Aurat March organising committee had requested a no objection certificate (NOC) from the district administration to hold a rally on March 8 at Nasser Bagh, Lahore, followed by a march around the park area. While, the JI has also announced ‘Haya March’ the same day.

In view of threat alerts from security agencies, DC Rafia Haider rejected the plea for NOC.

A statement issued by the DC said that the plea was rejected in the wake of the current security scenario, threat alerts and law and order situation. It further quoted ‘controversial’ cards and banners for awareness of women’s rights and the strong reservation of the general public and religious organisations, among the reasons for the disapproval.

