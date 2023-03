PITB, SkillsTodo to organise skills gala and talent hunt expo 2023

03 March,2023 10:20 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) has inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with SkillsTodo for Skills Gala and Talent Hunt Expo 2023. The MoU was signed by PITB Joint Director (JD) Freelancing Ahmed Islam and SkillsToDo Founder Ayesha Zaman. PITB Director General (DG) e-Governance Sajid Latif and other senior officials were also present on this occasion.

PITB will play its role as a supporting partner in the expo to be held on March 16, 17 and 18 at Faletti's Hotel, Lahore. The Skills Gala and Talent Hunt Expo 2023 aims at gathering all digital training institutes under one roof, provide them with essential information and create awareness about the potential opportunities for youth empowerment.

As many as 200 training companies, 20 thousand participants, experts, government officials and influencers will participate in the Expo. In this regard, PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf said that such events and expos will create new business opportunities and help empower the youth and companies.