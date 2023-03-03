Karachi vegetable market fire inflicts staggering loss

Four laborers were also rescued from the flames.

03 March,2023 03:33 pm

KARACHI (Web Desk) – The godowns in the vegetable market caught fire in Karachi on Friday.

Rescue officials said the fire erupted in the onion and potato godowns and a team is engaged in efforts to extinguish the flames, adding that four laborers, who were sleeping in the area under fire, were also rescued after demolishing the wall.

According to the godown owners, the fire has engulfed two godowns and they have lost millions. The two godowns were filled with onions and potatoes, while it is also not clear that from which side the fire emerged.

