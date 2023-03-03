Babar Awan claims plan hatched to assassinate Imran Khan during court appearance

Says attempts are being made to isolate PTI chief from any kind of security

03 March,2023 01:27 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Babar Awan claimed that a plot was being hatched to assassinate party chairman Imran Khan during his appearance in court in the federal capital.

Mr Awan made the claim while representing the PTI chief in an anti-terrorism court in Islamabad where he sought permission for appearance of his client through video link in the case. “We have fresh information and solid evidence that attempts will be made on Imran Khan’s life,” he said, adding that a foreign agency wanted to kill the PTI chairman.

He said Mr Khan came under attack in Wazirabad last year but the government gave two polarised stances as at first it claimed that no attack happened but later it said a religious fanatic had attacked him.

While talking about registration of cases against the PTI leaders over the judicial complex incident, he said: “Imran Khan’s personal security team is being targeted now because these people want to isolate Imran Khan from any kind of security”.

He said Ahmed Niazi was security in-charge of Imran Khan, adding that the PTI chief was being deprived of security by nominating the party workers in cases. He said the former premier was being forced to appear before courts.

Babar Awan said the suspect in Imran Khan’s assassination attack had been allowed to appear before court through video link but the same facility was being denied to the PTI chairman. He said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and government should give in writing that they would be responsible if anything happened to Mr Khan.