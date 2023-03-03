Fawad finds threats to judiciary unacceptable

03 March,2023 11:53 am

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior vice president Fawad Chaudhry said on Friday the threats being issued to Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial and other senior judges of the court were unacceptable.

Taking to Twitter, he wrote, “The whole nation is standing by the Supreme Court and we condemn this act [of abusing the judiciary]”.

In another tweet, Mr Chaudhary wrote, “Today Pakistan is alone in the world as friendly countries are reluctant to help the country because they know the incumbent government is not popular with the masses. Despite attempts by the establishment, friendly countries think that standing by the incumbent government is akin to standing against the masses”.

