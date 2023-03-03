Pakistan would have been progressing had I got justice like Imran, Nawaz Sharif

PML-N Supremo speaks informally to journalists in London

03 March,2023 06:08 am

LONDON (Dunya News) - Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Supremo and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif has said that the country would have been progressing had he been provided justice like Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan.

He was questioned by a journalist that the way Imran Khan was getting justice from the court, what would have happened if he had got half of that in 2017.

Answering to journalist’s question in an informal discussion outside Avenfield House in London, Nawaz Sharif said that Pakistan would have been flying in the air. Explaining the statement he said that it meant that the country would have been prosperous and developing if he had got justice like Imran Khan.

PML-N Senior Vice President and Chief Organizer Maryam Nawaz also bashed PTI Chairman yesterday. She had taken to Twitter to reply the tweet of Imran Khan in which she had commanded him to sit down.

Maryam also wrote, “Pretty bold of u to insult those who’re mending your disaster produced by your ruthless looting, ineptitude, misguided priorities, terrible agreement that you negotiated with IMF & then its breach that drove the country into economic catastrophe.”

