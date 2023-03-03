One killed, two injured in road accident in Ahmedpur Sial
AHMEDPUR SIAL (Dunya News) – One person was killed and two other sustained critical injuries in a road accident in Ahmedpur Sial on Thursday night, Dunya News reported.
According to details, that accident took place in Pir Abdur Rehman area near Ahmedpur Sial where a speeding vehicle hit a motorcycle rickshaw, killing a man on the spot and injuring two others.
Police and rescue teams reached the spot after getting information and shifted the dead and injured to hospital.