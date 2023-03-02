Nadra empowers citizens with first data protection service

02 March,2023 05:48 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – In a recent development, the National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra) on Thursday introduced the country’s first data protection “Ijazat Aap Ki” service strengthening data security and safeguarding citizens' privacy.



The “Ijazat Aap Ki” will allow Pakistani citizens to provide their consent before their Computerized National Identity Card (CNIC) is verified. This service will help to safeguard citizens' sensitive information and ensure that it remains secure at all times.



Nadra Chairman Tariq Malik launched the new service and emphasised that consent management was a digital mechanism in line with his vision to protect citizens' privacy and ensure data security.



He stated that citizens' personal data is their property, and just like their physical property, they should be empowered to control access and protect against misuse or unwarranted use.



Tariq added service providers including banks shall seek permission from the citizen through a passcode before using their personal information.

Starting from March 2, all verification transactions in Pakistan will require a 6-digit passcode to seek citizens' consent before proceeding with data sharing. This passcode will be sent to the citizen's registered mobile number, and they will have to provide their consent to proceed.



The passcode will serve as the citizen's authentication and consent for Nadra to verify their ID number. By presenting the 6-digit passcode, citizens will be deemed to have

During the ID card registration process, Nadra collects citizens' mobile numbers.

The authority has also launched an SMS service that enables citizens to enroll their mobile numbers with Nadra. To register their mobile number, citizens can send a text message containing their 13-digit ID card number on a short code.



Nadra will send a confirmation message to the sender in response to the enrollment message. The confirmation message will notify the sender if their enrollment was successful or not.