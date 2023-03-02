ECP decides on 54-day schedule for Punjab, KP elections

02 March,2023 05:32 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday decided on a 54-day schedule for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) and Punjab elections.

The ECP meeting was headed by the Chief Election Commissioner to discuss the Supreme Court’s decision as they decided to hold elections as per the SC’s orders, the date for the elections was also discussed in the meeting.

According to the sources, ECP decided on a 54-day schedule for the elections and also kept the month of Ramadan and Eid in view.

The final dates for the elections will be discussed with the stakeholders and EC will also be present in the meeting with the President and the Governor.