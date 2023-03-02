Anti-corruption dept arrests Parvez Elahi's aide Muhammad Khan Bhatti

Bhatti handed over to custody of Quetta police

02 March,2023 04:32 pm

QUETTA (Dunya News) – The anti-corruption department arrested on Thursday Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Chaudhry Parvez Elahi’s former principal secretary Muhammad Khan Bhatti from Quetta.

DG anti-corruption Sohail Zafar had confirmed the arrest of Mr Bhatti, adding he [Bhatti] was nabbed while escaping the border in Balochistan. Mr Zafar said Mr Bhatti was handed over to the custody of the Quetta police.

In order to bring Mr Bhatti back to Punjab, the anti-corruption team was being constituted, Mr Zafar said.

